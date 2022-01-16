Having Trouble Navigating Dating with Kids?

You are not alone, Drew Barrymore says, she’s not there yet!!

An emotional Drew Barrymore says dating looks a little different than it used to.

The 46-year-old mom of two will open up about re-entering the dating world in an emotional chat with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk airing Thursday on Barrymore’s self-named talk show.

In a sneak peek , featured on Wednesday’s episode of CBS Mornings, Barrymore breaks down as she tells Berk, 40, that she isn’t sure how to date while having kids. The talk show host shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

“I’m not there yet,” she cries. “I have two young girls and, like, I don’t want to bring people home… I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters.”

Berk replies, “And I don’t think anybody knows how to do anything, right? So, don’t put pressure on yourself because you don’t know how to do it. I think going into it, saying to yourself, ‘I don’t know how to do it,’ is the first step of figuring out how to do it.”

Doing so and “being careful” with her daughters, he said, “means you’re a good mom.” Through tears, the Scream star thanked Berk for his kind words.