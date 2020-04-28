Having a Hard Time Sleeping?

For millions of people around the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, sleep brings no relief.
Experts say humanity has rarely experienced “collective dreaming”
on such a broad scale in recorded history — and certainly never while also
being able to share those nightmares in real time.
So many people are sharing accounts of dreams online that there’s a
Twitter account dedicated to gathering them in a virtual library under the handle “I Dream of COVID.”
Along with just not being able to sleep.
A. J. Anna and myself talk about this on our Podcast “Listen N Learn or Not” we didn’t realize it is a “thing”.
