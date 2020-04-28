Having a Hard Time Sleeping?

For millions of people around the world dealing with the , sleep brings no relief.

Experts say humanity has rarely experienced “collective dreaming”

on such a broad scale in recorded history — and certainly never while also

being able to share those nightmares in real time.

So many people are sharing accounts of dreams online that there’s a

Twitter account dedicated to gathering them in a virtual library under the handle “I Dream of COVID.”

Along with just not being able to sleep.

A. J. Anna and myself talk about this on our Podcast “Listen N Learn or Not” we didn’t realize it is a “thing”.

