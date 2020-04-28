Credit: BigStockPhoto

Having a Hard Time Sleeping?

April 28, 2020

For millions of people around the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, sleep brings no relief.

Experts say humanity has rarely experienced “collective dreaming

on such a broad scale in recorded history — and certainly never while also

being able to share those nightmares in real time.

So many people are sharing accounts of dreams online that there’s a

Twitter account dedicated to gathering them in a virtual library under the handle “I Dream of COVID.”

Along with just not being able to sleep.

A. J. Anna and myself talk about this on our Podcast “Listen N Learn or Not” we didn’t realize it is a “thing”.

Full Story and Stats: HERE

YouTube Video: HERE   Ignore the guy eating the sandwich.

