Have You Seen The U.W. Cherry Blossoms?

It doesn’t feel like spring in Seattle until the cherry blossoms at the University of Washington reach peak bloom.

And that sure sign that spring has sprung is expected this weekend.

Never been? You can expect to see 29 large cherry trees, each about 86 years old, along with some smaller trees,

donning hundreds of light-pink blossoms. The trees, originally planted in the arboretum, were to

“the Quad” during state Route 520 construction.

There are several species of cherry tree on the UW campus, and some will bloom later in the season.

The “Somei-yoshino” trees in the campus’s quad are typically the first to bloom.

If you can’t get out to the campus to see the cherry blossoms, you can watch the bloom in the school’s .

