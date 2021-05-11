Have You Heard of Making Money While You Sleep

DimaBerlin|BigStock

This company wants to pay you 1.5 thousand bucks to nap.

On the website it says “We are sleep obsessed, and our main goal each night

is to give you all the assets and information you need to get better sleep.”

They are testing a few theories behind the pros and cons of napping to provide valuable insights.

They say different length naps have different benefits,

but they are keen to put this to the test, and need your help!

They are hiring a team of five people to become ‘Nap Reviewers’,

and get paid to nap!

The team of ‘Nap Reviewers’ will need to be prepared to start work straight away,

as well as being committed to napping everyday for 30 days.

All applicants must also have strong English writing skills in order to accurately carry

out the reviews of their naps and follow any relevant instructions.

Applicants from all countries are welcome,

but must be over age 18.

Applications close on May 31st 2021.

Full Story: HERE

