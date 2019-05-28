Have You Every Run Into A Peacock?

Despite how it may appear in the photo, a peacock walked away uninjured after it was stuck in the grille guard of a pickup truck.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of a peacock tangled in a grille guard Tuesday morning.

They said a deputy stopped to help the driver of the vehicle remove the bird.

They said it’s just another example proving “You never know what you’re going to see on patrol.”

Deputies said they were glad to see the peacock walk away from the encounter and appear to be uninjured.

