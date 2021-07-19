Have You Ever Seen an Owl Take a Shower?

An owl went googly-eyed while enjoying cool shower mists at a wildlife sanctuary in Canada.
The cute scene was filmed at the British Columbia Wildlife Park in Kamloops in the Canadian
province of British Columbia, and shared on social media with the message:
“Hot weather calls for cool shower mists for Leo, the long-eared owl.”
Leo, can be seen standing on a branch enjoying the cool mist.
The bird stretches out slightly to the left or to the right as if not to miss a water drop.
“Leo is a wild-born, long-eared owl and was found as a juvenile at the base of a tree,”
So add the googly eyes and you have a video to go viral.
