Have You Ever Seen an Owl Take a Shower?

An owl went googly-eyed while enjoying cool shower mists at a wildlife sanctuary in Canada.

The cute scene was filmed at the in Kamloops in the Canadian

province of British Columbia, and shared on social media with the message:

“Hot weather calls for cool shower mists for Leo, the long-eared owl.”

Leo, can be seen standing on a branch enjoying the cool mist.

The bird stretches out slightly to the left or to the right as if not to miss a water drop.

“Leo is a wild-born, long-eared owl and was found as a juvenile at the base of a tree,”

Long-eared owls can be recognized by their signature ear tufts, which “point straight up like exclamation marks,” according to . These tufts give the birds a surprised and comical appearance. So add the googly eyes and you have a video to go viral. Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069