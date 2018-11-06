Have You Been Missing The Spice Girls?

The Spice Girls cried with relief after announcing their reunion tour, minus one.

The TV judge confirmed she was going on a Spice Girls tour with bandmates Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton with a special video announcement on Monday, and Mel B. admitted it was such a relief having their plans finally out in the open after months of speculation that they all shed a few tears when they met around Geri’s house afterward.

Posh will not be joining them. See Video below.

I can’t even tell you how many times I watched the Spice Girl movie while my daughter was growing up!!!

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE