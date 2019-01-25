Credit: oksun70 | BigStockPhoto.com

Have a JANUARY or FEBRUARY BIRTHDAY? You’re MORE Likely to be FAMOUS/RICH [SCIENCE]

The researchers have agreed! If you were born in JANUARY or FEBRUARY, you might be a celebrity, politician or scientist. Between 1-20 and 2-18 seems to be the most prolific birth zone.

Which means, if YOU are pregnant (or planning) and you conceived in APRIL…You could be carrying the next generation of famous January babies like OPRAH or JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE.  Perhaps you’re due in February? Maybe your child will be the next Thomas Edison or Linus Pauling. (Regardless of the due date, CONGRATS!)

Then there’s ALWAYS the IG Noble Prize awards. I wonder how many of these minds were born in Jan/Feb.

AND…If you’d like to wish (January baby) ELLEN a “Happy Birthday,” watch her Netflix special Relatable. It’s AWESOME and was filmed HERE at Benaroya Hall! 

It’s my birthday, so I can rifle through anyone’s purse I want. You can’t stop me.

Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, January 25, 2019

XOXO,

Heather

About Heather

HI! I have a dog who sleeps in a cat tree and a cat who comes when he's called. I'm fueled by coffee, music & optimism. Things like yoga and gardening fill my warm weather weekends. I strongly believe that mini golf IS a sport, words are weapons and beauty exists in the spaces between definition. Ask me anything...Except regarding Fight Club...I won't talk about Fight Club.
