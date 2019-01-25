Have a JANUARY or FEBRUARY BIRTHDAY? You’re MORE Likely to be FAMOUS/RICH [SCIENCE]

The researchers have agreed! If you were born in JANUARY or FEBRUARY, you might be a celebrity, politician or scientist. Between 1-20 and 2-18 seems to be the most prolific birth zone.

Which means, if YOU are pregnant (or planning) and you conceived in APRIL…You could be carrying the next generation of famous January babies like OPRAH or JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. Perhaps you’re due in February? Maybe your child will be the next Thomas Edison or Linus Pauling. (Regardless of the due date, CONGRATS!)

Then there’s ALWAYS the IG Noble Prize awards. I wonder how many of these minds were born in Jan/Feb.

AND…If you’d like to wish (January baby) ELLEN a “Happy Birthday,” watch her Netflix special Relatable. It’s AWESOME and was filmed HERE at Benaroya Hall!

