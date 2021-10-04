Havana great time: Camila Cabello sets record with number-one hit

Epic Records/SYCO

Camila Cabello‘s “Havana” was a huge hit when it first came out, and now it’s gone on to set a record.

The Recording Industry Association of America has certified “Havana” Diamond, which means its sold more than 10 million units. According to the RIAA, that makes Camila the first Hispanic female singer ever to earn a Diamond certification for a single. Nope, not even Shakira or Jennifer Lopez have managed to hit that milestone.

In other Camila news, she spent the weekend in Paris for Fashion Week, walking the runway for L’Oreal Paris. The runaway was set up directly in front of the Eiffel Tower. In addition to Camila, the brand’s other international spokespeople — including Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Kat Graham, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster Waldau, and Gemma Chan — also strutted their stuff.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.