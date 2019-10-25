Hate Picking Up Dog Poop?

Having dogs as companions is pure bliss but frustration kicks in when it’s time to pick up their poops from your yard.

Dog owners can now rejoice because the Beetl, an autonomous dog poop robot,

is here to make their lives easier. There are currently about 85 million households in the US with dogs.

So you can just imagine how many people could benefit from this useful innovation.

This autonomous dog poop robot looks like a robotic lawnmower that moves around the yard like a Roomba.

But instead of cutting grasses, the Beetl Robot finds and automatically scoops up dog poop throughout your yard.

