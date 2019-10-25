Credit: YouTube

Hate Picking Up Dog Poop?

October 25, 2019

Having dogs as companions is pure bliss but frustration kicks in when it’s time to pick up their poops from your yard.

Dog owners can now rejoice because the Beetl, an autonomous dog poop robot,

is here to make their lives easier. There are currently about 85 million households in the US with dogs.

So you can just imagine how many people could benefit from this useful innovation.

This autonomous dog poop robot looks like a robotic lawnmower that moves around the yard like a Roomba.

But instead of cutting grasses, the Beetl Robot finds and automatically scoops up dog poop throughout your yard.

Full Story: HERE

Youtube

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.