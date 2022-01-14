Has Madonna found the star of her upcoming biopic?

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Ever since Madonna announced that she was making a movie of her life, there’s been speculation as to who would play her. Now she may be hinting that she’s found her star.

The Queen of Pop posted a photo of herself and model/actress Julia Fox embracing on a couch and captioned it, “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”

Among the “other folks” in the slideshow: Fox’s boyfriend Kanye West, boxer Floyd Mayweather and football player Antonio Brown. According to the New York Post, the celebs were all together Wednesday night at L.A. hotspot Delilah’s.

Later that evening — actually, early the next morning, around 3 a.m. — West allegedly punched a man who asked for his autograph outside the members-only club Soho Warehouse; he’s now being investigated for misdemeanor battery.

Fox is best known for her appearance in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems.

Madonna is producing, co-writing and directing the biopic, which has been in the works for quite a while now. She wrote in October that the script was “almost finished.”

