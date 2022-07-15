‘Harry’s House﻿’ is the first certified Platinum album of 2022

Columbia Records

Harry Styles has done what no other artist who released an album so far this year could — he officially sold over a million copies of his new studio album, Harry’s House.

The Grammy winner is the first artist to have an album released in 2022 reach Platinum status. The RIAA delivered the certification this week. The organization also honored another song of his — “Cherry” — which surpassed over 1 million sales as well, thus earning its own Platinum certification.

Harry’s House arrived on May 20 and was previously led by the record’s lead single, “As It Was.” To date, this song has been leading the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks. In addition, the RIAA has certified the hit twice Platinum.

