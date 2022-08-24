Harry Styles wrote an original song for ﻿’Don’t Worry Darling’

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Harry Styles does more than star in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling; he soundtracked a part of it, too.

Director Olivia Wilde revealed to Variety the “As It Was” hitmaker wrote a “sweet and creepy” original song just for the film. The tune has been dubbed the “trigger song,” which Florence Pugh‘s character, Alice, hums to herself for unknown reasons.

“In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?'” Wilde recalled. “I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to [ask] different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?'”

Harry told her he’d “think about it” — but apparently he didn’t have to think too hard. “Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film,” Wilde revealed. “He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.'”

Harry went on to explain his vision for the song, saying he “wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context.”

“I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope,” the Grammy winner added.

While Harry won’t show off his vocal talents in the upcoming thriller, he does get to demonstrate his fancy footwork. “’Twas I, tap-dancing,” he cracked. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for someone to require a 35-second tap routine from me my whole life.”

Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters on September 23.

