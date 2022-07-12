Harry Styles will release “Late Night Talking” music video tomorrow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Remember in February when Harry Styles was spotted rolling around Buckingham Palace on a giant bed? We may finally know what that was all about because Harry has an all-new music video dropping tomorrow.

Columbia Records took to Twitter to confirm the music video for “Late Night Talking” — off of the new album Harry’s House — arrives July 13 at 12 p.m. ET. The company also shared a teaser of Harry whistling while goofing off on a giant bed.

The clip starts with a closeup of Harry’s wiggling feet, which are covered in thick blue socks, before the camera pans in on the Grammy winner’s smiling face, as he is submerged in a bunch of blankets and pillows.

In February, Harry was spotted filming around London as he lounged on an ornate and oversized metal bed while covered in blankets and surrounded by fluffy pillows. British publication Daily Mail obtained photos of the bizarre shoot.

Harry had also worn brown and blue polka dot pajamas and accessorized with a pink and green scarf that matched his painted nails during the shoot. Observers said a guitarist and drummer had also hopped onto the bed for a bit.

Onlookers added the “Adore You” singer’s stunt briefly clogged traffic as the bed was towed down the street and toward the palace while the cameras rolled.

So, if these shoots are included in the “Late Night Talking” music video, chances are this music video is going to be pretty unique.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.