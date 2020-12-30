Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" named 'Billboard''s fan-favorite video of the year

hélène marie pambrun

Fans were sweet on Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” video this year.

The beachy video took the number-one spot in a Billboard poll for favorite music video of 2020, nabbing 41.11% of the vote.

Shot before social distancing was a thing and released in May, the visual features Harry surrounded by lots of beautiful women in bathing suits and lots of seductive fruit eating.

Coming in second place in the poll was the “Other” option, with fans writing in options including “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” by BTS. At number three was the video for “How You Like That (Dance Version),” by BLACKPINK.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.