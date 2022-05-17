Harry Styles to perform one-night-only spectacular in New York

Columbia Records

Harry Styles only has to wait a few more days until fans can listen to Harry’s House, his third studio album, which drops Friday. To make the occasion all the more special, the singer is taking over a New York venue for a special event.

Harry announced the event, dubbed “ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK,” will see him taking over UBS Arena at Belmont Park ﻿in Elmont, NY, this Friday. He’ll perform the entirety of Harry’s House for the first time ever.

If you can’t make it to Elmont in person, no worries — the concert will be streamed exclusively on Apple Music in 167 countries around the world starting at 9 p.m. EST on May 20, the same day his album arrives. There will also be several encore presentations airing on May 22 at 12 p.m. ET and May 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

Harry is very passionate about his new project, which he recently told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “This is my favorite album at the moment, and I love it so much.”

He also hinted Harry’s House is “so much more intimate” than his past works and that he’s excited to reintroduce himself with his new project.

