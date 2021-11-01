Harry Styles to christen New York arena with final show of his tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

Harry Styles will wrap up his Love on Tour trek November 28 with a newly announced show that will also serve as the grand opening of a new New York-area venue.

The show will be the first concert held at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, which is just outside New York City proper. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 5 at noon via Ticketmaster.com. There’s a presale registration going on now via Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, with those tickets going on sale November 4.

Harry’s next show is November 3 in Milwaukee, WI. As previously reported, he played two “Harryween” shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend, during which he dressed, respectively, as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and a clown.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.