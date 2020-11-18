Harry Styles, The Weeknd, JoBros, Sting, JT & more make 'People' Sexiest Men issue

hélène marie pambrun

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 may be Michael B. Jordan, but there are plenty of other hotties on the magazine’s “sexiest men” lists this year, including some of your favorite musicians.

First, People’s general Men of the Year list for 2020 includes Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and The Weekend alongside the likes of actors Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson and Brad Pitt. Harry was also voted Sexiest Chart-Topper.

In the more niche lists, the Sexiest Couples group includes John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The Sexiest Brothers list includes — who else? — Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Joe was also voted Sexiest New Dad, while Nick was named Sexiest Reality Show Judge.

The magazine’s Sexy at Every Age list names one man each for ages 30 through 69, and that list includes 39-year-old Justin Timberlake, 60-year-old U2 frontman Bono, 67-year-old Michael Bolton and 69-year-old Sting.

Finally, the magazine’s Geeky to Gorgeous list includes Charlie Puth, while the Sexiest Content in Quarantine title was won by Shawn Mendes.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.