Harry Styles the leading nominee for prestigious British songwriting award The Ivors

Erskine/Columbia

After cleaning up at the Grammys and the BRIT Awards, Harry Styles is poised to do the same at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards, also known as The Ivors.

The awards, which have been handed out since 1956, are the most prestigious music honor in the United Kingdom. They celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting, and are peer awards, voted on by British and Irish songwriters and composers.

Harry and his collaborator Kid Harpoon are the leading nominees with three nods. They’re collectively up for Songwriter of the Year, while their global hit “As It Was” is nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically and Most Performed Work. That latter category has to do with the song that’s been heard the most on broadcast, online and general performances in the past year.

Also nominated in the Most Performed Work category is Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits,” which won last year. He’s the first person ever to have their song nominated for a second year after a win.

In addition, Ed’s hit “Shivers” is included in that category, as is “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and, 37 years after it was originally nominated for Best Contemporary Song, “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in London on May 18. As previously announced, this year Sting is being given the Ivors’ highest honor: he’ll become a Fellow of the Academy.

