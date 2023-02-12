Harry Styles thanks One Direction band mates, addresses lack of female nominees at BRIT Awards

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

After winning big at the Grammys last weekend, Harry Styles on Saturday night swept the U.K equivalent: the BRIT Awards.

He took home the awards for Best Pop/R&B Act, Song of the Year for “As It Was,” Album of the Year for Harry’s House, and the prestigious Artist of the Year trophy. Accepting the latter award, he shouted out his family and his One Direction band mates, and addressed the lack of female nominees in the category.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” Harry said. “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much.”

He then addressed the fact that even though that the BRIT Artist of the Year category had eliminated “male” and “female” designations to be more inclusive, no female artists were nominated.

“I’m very grateful and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight,” he noted, according to Rolling Stone. He then shouted out five female Britsh artists — including Charli XCX and Florence Welch of Florence & the Machine — who were shut out of the Artist of the Year category.

Harry also performed at the ceremony, as did Sam Smith. But Sam’s headlines came from their unique red carpet outfit: a black latex suit custom-made by the London fashion label Harri that looked like it had been inflated at the knees and shoulders.

The designer told WWD, “Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after ‘Unholy’ about their body image. This is my take on celebrating his natural form and the beauty of being one’s self. I wanted to create an image which people have never seen Sam in.”

