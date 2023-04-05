Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Courtesy MTV

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson are among the nominees for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Harry’s nominations are based purely on his acting: He’s up for Best Kiss for his smooch with David Dawson in My Policeman and Best Villain for his role in Don’t Worry Darling. Among his competition in that category: the bear in Cocaine Bear.

In the Best Song category, Lady Gaga and OneRepublic are nominated for their Top Gun: Maverick songs “Hold My Hand” and “I Ain’t Worried,” respectively. Rihanna‘s nominated for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Taylor’s up for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing.

In the Best Music Documentary category, the Jennifer Lopez Netflix documentary Halftime is nominated, as is Sheryl, Prime Video’s film about Sheryl Crow, and The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie, which you can watch on Roku or Paramount+.

Finally, Kelly Clarkson is nominated in the category of Best Host for her work onThe Kelly Clarkson Show, of course.

Drew Barrymore hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards live from LA on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET. You can vote now through April 17 at vote.mtv.com.

