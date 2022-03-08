Harry Styles taps Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood as the face of new Pleasing campaign

Mick Fleetwood: Jamie McCartney/WireImage; Harry Styles: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Most fans know that Harry Styles is very close with Stevie Nicks, but now he’s tapped one of Stevie’s Fleetwood Mac‘s band mates to star in the new campaign for his beauty and lifestyle brand, Pleasing.

Seventy-four-year-old Mick Fleetwood, drummer for Fleetwood Mac, is starring in the campaign for Pleasing’s new Shroom Bloom line of products, out on March 15. According to Vogue, the line features face and nail products, including four new shades of polish, as well as limited-edition apparel. The campaign was shot at Fleetwood’s home in Maui, and even includes a guest appearance from his pet pig, Tilly.

Mick and Harry first met eight years ago when the drummer took his twin daughters, who were 12 at the time, to see One Direction and then backstage for a meet-and-greet. But since Mick is six foot-five, he wasn’t exactly fading into the background and Harry, a huge Fleetwood Mac, noticed him. That’s how their friendship started.

In the photos, Mick is wearing theatrical, colorful outfits and different colors of nail polish. “Oh, I loved that. I kept the varnish on for two weeks!” Mick tells Vogue. “Back in the day in London, I used to wear nail polish and all sorts of stuff, and the attitude was, ‘so what?’ It didn’t have anything to do with sexuality. It’s not about that. It’s about having fun.”

As for why Harry chose Mick for the campaign, he tells Vogue that the drummer “is a magical man,” adding, “Mick is someone who brings me –- and countless others –- great joy,” he continues. “I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”

