Harry Styles splits pants onstage as his first celebrity crush looks on

For any performer, it’s always embarrassing to have an onstage wardrobe malfunction, but imagine it happening in front of the first celebrity they ever crushed on. Unfortunately, that was Harry Styles‘ experience Thursday night.

As the New York Post reports, Harry was performing in Inglewood, CA in front of a star-studded audience that included Ellen DeGeneres, Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Jennifer Aniston, who Harry revealed in 2020 was “probably” his first celebrity crush.

But as Harry dropped to his knees while singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” his pants split. According to the Post, he made a shocked face, covered the tear with his hands and jokingly rolled his eyes at his band. He then got a towel to cover the rip.

A fan tweeted, “If I were Harry, just thinking about ripping my pants in front of Jennifer Aniston would send me into early retirement.“

Harry and Aniston do seem to have a fashion connection, if not a love connection. You might recall that in 2021, Aniston wore the same Gucci suit on the cover of InStyle that Harry had previously sported at the BRIT Awards. “Just call me Harriet Styles,” joked The Morning Show star.

But that’s not all: That same year, Harry was seen wearing the same “Save the drama for your mama” t-shirt that Aniston wore in season 10 of Friends.

