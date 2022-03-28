Harry Styles says he’s dropping new single “As It Was” on April 1

Courtesy of Columbia Records

It’s no April Fool’s joke! ﻿Harry Styles is back and getting ready to launch his all-new music era with his first single coming out this Friday.

Sharing a series of photos Monday of his back turned to the camera while wearing a shimmering red tank top, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer teased, “As It Was. April 1.”

The track will mark the first single off of Harry’s forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, which is due out May 20. The offering, which will include 13 all new songs, is ready for pre-order now.

Not much else is known about the Grammy winner’s new album or single — as is whether or not the photos are purely promotional or a teaser of something more, like a music video.

Harry’s House comes nearly three years after the “Sign of the Times” singer released his critically acclaimed effort Fine Line in December 2019, which featured the hits “Adore You,” Lights Up,” “Golden,” “Treat People with Kindness” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

Harry is still promoting this record on his Love On Tour global trek, which recently wrapped its North American leg. The venture resumes in June for its European portion before wrapping December 10 in Brazil.

It is unknown at this time if he intends to include tracks from his forthcoming album on his current tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.