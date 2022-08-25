Harry Styles reveals the best advice Olivia Wilde gave him while filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Courtesy Warner Brothers

While Harry Styles did appear in the movie Dunkirk, his new film Don’t Worry Darling is one of his first starring roles. It was, of course, directed by Harry’s now-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, and for a Variety cover story on her and the film, Harry revealed what advice she gave him as he becomes a leading man.

“‘The first step is to lose the Oscar you won in the shower that morning,'” Harry says Olivia told him. “‘Listen, and do the scene with your partner, not at them. Be a human, tell the truth.'”

“As a director, Olivia is incredibly focused. She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect,” Harry tells Variety. “I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone.”

Harry also explains why he wanted to take on the role of Jack in Don’t Worry Darling. He plays one half of a couple who lives in an experimental utopia where all the women are housewives and all the men work on the same mysterious project.

“It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession,” says Harry. “There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.”

Richard Brener, the president of the studio behind the movie, tells Variety, “Harry obviously is a revelation. I think there will very quickly be a conversation about why is he even bothering with music when he is such a huge movie star?”

Don’t Worry Darling arrives September 23.

