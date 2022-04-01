Harry Styles releases powerful new single ‘As It Was’

Dia Dipasupil / Staff

Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was” has arrived!

The greatly anticipated new track and hot new music video dropped Thursday evening and is his first new music in over two years.

“As It Was” is an upbeat ballad that balances one of life’s painful dichotomies: the temptation to look back while being forced to move forward.

“Nothing to say/ When everything gets in the way/ Seems you cannot be replaced/ And I’m the one who will stay,” the Grammy-award winner sings. “In this world/ It’s just us/ You know it’s not the same as it was.”

For the video, Harry collaborated with Ukrainian Grammy-nominated director Tan Muino, who said in a press release, “Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favorite performer.

“Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting. Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen,” he added.

“As It Was” is the lead single from Harry’s forthcoming third studio album Harry’s House, due out May 20 and available for pre-order now. The record, which was recorded from 2020-2021, will have a total of 13 tracks, including “As It Was.”

Later this month, fans can catch the English singer/songwriter perform “As It Was” live for the first time ever when he takes the stage to headline the legendary Coachella Festival on April 15 and 22. He’ll also be hitting the road continuing his Love on Tour tour beginning in Glasgow on June 11.

