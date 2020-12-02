Harry Styles proves he's unbothered by critic's "bring back manly men" comments

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Harry Styles is throwing some subtle shade after conservative pundit Candace Owens criticized his Vogue cover, which featured the singer styled in a lace Gucci gown.

On Wednesday, Harry posted a picture of himself from his new Variety photo shoot, featuring him eating a banana while wearing a powder suit with a ruffled shirt underneath.

“Bring back manly men,” he cheekily captioned the pic, referencing Owens’ complaints about men wearing women’s clothing.

Owens had tweeted, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Harry also addressed Owens’ comments in his new cover story with Variety, where he was named Hitmaker of the Year.

“To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes,” he says. “And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.