Harry Styles postpones 2021 tour dates, thanks fans for changing his life

hélène marie pambrun

Even though the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered as we speak, Harry Styles thinks the tour dates he has scheduled for next year are non-starters.

His U.K. and European tour dates, which were originally pushed from April through June 2020 to February through March of 2021, have now been postponed until further notice.

In a tweet, Harry wrote, “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority…I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness.”

Harry’s North American shows, due to start August 14 in Tacoma, WA are still on as of now.

On a happier note, Harry also took to social media the other day to thank fans for their support of his current album Fine Line a year after its December 13, 2019 release.

On Sunday, he wrote, “Fine Line is one year old. I couldn’t be more grateful for you all continually finding new ways to change my life. Thank you for listening, and for everything else. I always love you, but especially today.”

Fine Line features hits like “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden.” The critically acclaimed album has earned Harry three Grammy nominations.

I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 15, 2020





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.