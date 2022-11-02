Harry Styles on the moral of ﻿’My Policeman’: “It’s never too late to follow your happiness”

Courtesy Amazon Prime Video

Harry Styles‘ new movie, My Policeman, arrives on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, and he hopes it teaches the audience a very important lesson on love and happiness.

Harry walked the red carpet on Tuesday and answered fan-submitted questions for Amazon Prime. When asked what My Policeman meant to him, Harry didn’t hesitate to talk about the moral of the film.

“I think the story’s about wasted time, and that it’s never too late to follow your heart and do what you want,” he said. He also revealed there’s an important lesson he hopes “people take away” from the movie: “It’s never too late to follow your happiness and be brave in love.”

In the movie, Harry stars as a closeted police officer named Tom who engages in an affair with a museum curator named Patrick, played by David Dawson. The movie is set in England in the 1950s, when homosexuality was prohibited.

My Policeman, also starring The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, arrives on Prime Video Friday, November 4.

