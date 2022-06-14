Harry Styles on possible One Direction reunion: “The thought of it is really nice”

Columbia Records

Count Harry Styles in for an onstage One Direction reunion.

The singer guested on the Spout podcast and spoke about the possibility of getting back together with his old bandmates. “I think the thought of it is really nice,” he said.

“I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there,” he continued. “So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great.”

Harry did not address the recent controversy surrounding fellow 1D member Liam Payne, who sparked outrage for his comments about Zayn Malik and claims that he was not only the most successful member of the band, but the face of One Direction. Instead, the Grammy winner kept things light and positive, saying he has nothing but fond memories of the music he put out with the band.

Harry also touched upon his romance with actress Olivia Wilde, admitting that — shocker — he didn’t think he was cool enough for her at first. “And yet we’re all human,” he said. The singer added those thoughts were part of “initial phase” in that relationship where he was wondering, “Am I doing things right?” He added the two are now “comfortable” with one another.

Speaking of comfortable, he opened up about his new album, Harry’s House, saying it is “the most comfortable” album he’s ever made. “I used to be so afraid of, kind of who I was if I didn’t do [music] and I don’t feel kind of afraid of that anymore,” he said, adding this newfound sense of self allows him to enjoy his career even more.

He also revealed the songs “Matilda” and “Little Freak” off his new album are personal favorites.

