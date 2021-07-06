Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde photographed kissing on a yacht in Italy

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

That’s amore! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were photographed kissing and cuddling during their Italian vacation, Page Six reports.

Page Six has the photos, which shows the couple on a yacht off the coast in Monte Argentario, a region in Southern Tuscany where they’ve reportedly been on holiday for the past week. Harry and Olivia — she directed the singer in the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling — spent the afternoon on the yacht dancing, reading, smooching, embracing, sipping wine and swimming.

The two were also seen riding together in a dinghy, and since the “Watermelon Sugar” singer conveniently removed his shirt for the ride, there was no question it was him — his distinctive tattoos were on full display.

Last week, Harry and Olivia were spotted arm-in-arm in the town of Porto Ercole, where Harry went after wrapping his most recent film, My Policeman, in England. Olivia reportedly joined him there after her own visit to England, where her two children were staying with their dad, her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudekis.

Olivia, 37, and Harry, 27, have been romantically linked since January of this year, when they were spotted holding hands.

