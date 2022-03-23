Harry Styles officially announces third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’

Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long. Following heated fan speculation around what appeared to be a viral marketing scheme, Harry Styles has officially announced his third solo album.

Called Harry’s House, the album will arrive May 20. The artwork shows Harry, wearing a blouse and bell-bottom pants, looking confused while standing in a room where the couch and other furnishings are on the ceiling. There’s also a video that shows a montage of images, and ends with Harry walking onstage with the facade of a house behind him.

Harry’s House is the followup to 2019’s Fine Line, which won him the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance last year.

As previously reported, Harry teased the project with a website called YouAreHome.co.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.