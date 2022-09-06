Harry Styles muses on acting, as Twitter fights over whether or not he spat on Chris Pine

L- Chris Pine, R- Harry Styles; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

At the Venice International Film Festival over the weekend for the premiere of his movie Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles shared his feelings about acting with reporters — but Twitter was too busy wondering whether or not he spat on his co-star, Chris Pine.

“What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing,” Harry told the press, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Making music is a really personal thing,” he said. “There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it.”

He added, “They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”

Meanwhile, a now-viral video of Harry taking his seat at the screening next to Chris Pine set Twitter on fire, with many fans convinced that right before he sat down, he spat on Pine, who looked surprised, then amused and kept on clapping.

Fans began analyzing video of the incident like it was the Zapruder film, examining different angles and slowing down the footage to determine if Harry really did hock a loogie at the Star Trek star.

Meanwhile, Harry reacted to the four-minute standing ovation that Don’t Worry Darling received by kissing another co-star, Nick Kroll, on the lips.

