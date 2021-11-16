Harry Styles’ mom spotted dancing with Olivia Wilde’s kids at recent concert

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Harry Styles‘ fans have come to expect seeing his mom, Anne Twist, at his concerts, and, on Monday night, they were treated to an adorable sight. According to those at Styles’ concert in San Diego, California, they saw the matriarch dancing up a storm with Olivia Wilde‘s two young children.

Wilde, who is believed to be dating the pop star, was also spotted at the recent concert. Page Six reports that the actress brought her five-year-old daughter, Daisy, and seven-year-old son Otis to the show.

According to eyewitnesses, Twist began dancing with the kids as Styles belted out his classic hit from his One Direction days, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Wilde shares Otis and Daisy with ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, whom she dated and later became engaged to between 2013 and 2020.

The House actress and Styles first sparked dating rumors in January 2021, with reports that the two grew close while filming the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling. While the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have often been spotted together.

In a recent interview with Dazed magazine, Styles explained why he doesn’t speak about his rumored relationships. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” the Grammy winner simply said.

