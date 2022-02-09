Harry Styles’ Love on Tour trek named Major Tour of the Year at ‘Pollstar’ Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

Pollstar, the publication that tracks the concert industry, gave Harry Styles its top award Tuesday night at the 33rd annual Pollstar Awards.

Harry’s Love on Tour arena trek was named Major Tour of the Year. In a video message, Harry said, “I loved being back out on the road, and I’m very much looking forward to going out again this year.”

“I’d love to say a massive thank you to my band and my crew for everything they did during this tour,” he added. “Given the circumstances, it was very difficult, and a very different touring environment than everyone was used to.”

Harry’s manager Jeffrey Azoff was named Personal Manager of the Year, and Harry took the opportunity to rib him, joking, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have watched from afar as you have achieved everything from the comfort of your own home while I toured…you’re welcome.”

Other winners included Maroon 5 for Best Pop Tour, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin for Best Latin Tour, Lady Gaga‘s Jazz & Piano Las Vegas production for Best Residency, Foo Fighters for Best Rock Tour, Earth, Wind & Fire for Best R&B Tour, and Chris Stapleton for Best Country Tour.

