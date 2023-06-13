Harry Styles’ Love on Tour tops ‘Billboard”s midyear tour charts

Courtesy Live Nation

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour is at the top of Billboard Boxscore’s 2023 midyear charts.

According to Billboard, the trek has grossed $138.6 million and sold 1.2 million tickets over 38 shows between November 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023. That puts the tour at number one on both the Top Tours chart, ranked by gross revenue, and the Top Ticket Sales chart, ranked by paid attendance.

On the Top Tours chart, he ranks just ahead of Elton John and on the Top Ticket Sales chart, he edges out Coldplay. It marks the first time Harry has topped these charts solo.

