Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and more earn People’s Choice Awards nominations

E! Entertainment

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards announced this year’s batch of nominees, and among the prestigious list are artists such as Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga.

Harry and The Weeknd both earned Male Artist 2022 nods, while the former is also up for Song of 2022 with his #1 hit “As It Was.”

Camilla Cabello, Taylor and Gaga are all up for Female Artist of 2022; Gaga is also competing against Harry for Song of 2022 with the Top Gun: Maverick ballad “Hold My Hand.” She didn’t secure a nod for Album of 2022, but Styles’ Harry’s House is squaring off against Taylor’s Midnights and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM.

Harry and Taylor are also facing off against each other in the music video category, as her “Anti-Hero” and his “As It Was” are up for the top award. But, they need to watch out for Adele because her “Oh My God” music video also secured a nod.

Lauren Spencer-Smith and Steve Lacy also earned recognition from the PCAs as they’re both up for New Artist of 2022.

Looking into Collaboration Song of 2022, ﻿Camila and ﻿Ed Sheeran are up for “Bam Bam” — but they face stiff competition from Elton John and Britney Spears‘ “Hold Me Closer” duet.

Speaking of Ed, his tour has been nominated for Concert Tour of 2022, as has Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia Tour, Harry’s Love on Tour and Gaga’s Chromatica Ball.

This award show is determined on popular vote, so if you want a special someone to win, head on over to Twitter or VotePCA.com to support your favorites. You can vote until November 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards air Tuesday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET on both NBC and E!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.