Harry Styles is a washed-up squid merman in new “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” music video

Harry Styles‘ chaotic new music video takes a page from Katy Perry‘s “Bon Appétit” and The Little Mermaid. In it, he is a fish out of water — literally — and everyone wants to eat him.

Harry released the visual for “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” on Thursday, which depicts him as a half-squid and thickly-bearded merman that was washed ashore and into the clutches of three men who catch and serve seafood for a living.

The humans drag him back to their kitchen and pose for a trophy photo with Harry before tossing him onto a metal table. The singer watches in horror as his captors begin preparing various sea creatures for consumption — knowing full well that he’s next.

Harry escapes his fate by using his siren song to turn the men into his slaves. The three fall into a trance and begin happily tending to all of Harry’s needs — from massaging his tentacles to feeding him whole fish.

Harry is then revealed to be a huge diva, but his reign of terror is short lived. After turning the fishery into a music venue, he loses his singing voice and his hold over the three men.

He is then dragged back into the kitchen and cut up into little bits to be served at the newly rebranded sushi bar.

“Music For a Sushi” restaurant is the latest single off the Harry’s House album to get the music video treatment following “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking.”

The song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

