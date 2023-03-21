Harry Styles helps with a fan proposal during one of his shows

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Love is in the air when Harry Styles performs. Not only did a pair of lovebirds get engaged during one of his shows, but this marks the third time it’s happened.

Billboard reports Harry was performing at the National Stadium in Singapore on Friday when a fan got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. But before that happened, the fan, named Kenneth, needed a little assistance from Harry.

“Kenneth asked for some help. Can I get some romantic music, please? After you, Kenneth,” Harry announced to the crowd and watched as the proposal played out over a giant screen. Kenneth’s girlfriend, named Kimmy, said yes.

Harry then announced to the crowd, “She said yes! Kenneth and Kimmy, everybody!” He also apparently joked about being temporarily upstaged by the lovebirds.

Harry then shouted out one last time, “Kenneth, hear me, you both seem wonderful. I wish you a life of happiness. Congratulations. Make some noise, everybody!”

This marks the third time a proposal happened at one of Harry’s concerts. In August, a fan belted out Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” before asking for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. Two lovebirds also got engaged during a One Direction concert in Georgia back in 2014.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.