Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ debuts at number one with biggest sales week of 2022

To the likely surprise of absolutely no one, Harry’s House, the latest album by Harry Styles, has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. He’s now three for three when it comes to solo albums: All three of his releases since leaving One Direction have debuted at number one.

Harry’s House also racked up the biggest sales week so far for 2022, with 521,500 units. Only three other albums in the last 18 months have had bigger sales weeks: Adele‘s 30, with 839,000 units; Taylor Swift‘s Red (Taylor’s Version), with 604,500 units, and Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, with 612,500 unites.

As previously reported, Harry’s House has also set a record for single-week vinyl album sales in the modern era. It sold 182,000 copies on vinyl, the largest sales week since Luminate — formerly MRC Data — started keeping track of that stuff in 1991.

In his home country, Harry’s House has also debuted at number one on the U.K. album chart, and three singles from the album have taken over the top three on the U.K. singles chart. “As It Was” spends an eighth week at number one, making it the longest-running chart-topper of 2022, while “Late Night Talking” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” debut at numbers two and three, respectively.

Furthermore, Harry’s second solo album, Fine Line, has returned to the U.K. top 10 at number eight, while his self-titled debut album has returned to the top 40 at number 29.

