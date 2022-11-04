Harry Styles’ Friday night concert in LA rescheduled due to “band illness”

Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

You won’t be able to go over to Harry’s House Friday night in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles‘ scheduled concert for November 4 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 6 “out of an abundance of caution,” the venue announced. The reason given was “band illness.”

All tickets will be honored for the new date; the other scheduled dates of the tour are unaffected.

Harry’s residency at the Forum began October 24: It includes 15 shows and will wrap up November 15. He’ll bring his Love on Tour trek, which runs through December 15, to Central and South America. He picks things up again in February 2023, visiting Australia and New Zealand, followed by the U.K. and Europe.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.