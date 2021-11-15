Harry Styles explains why he is always redefining himself: “Life is about learning”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

There is a reason why Harry Styles continues to make a name for himself outside the music industry. Aside from launching a successful solo career following his One Direction days, he’s also an actor, and now he’s adding “businessman” to his impressive resume.

Styles, 27, tells Dazed magazine, “I like to challenge myself and do something different.”

He recently unveiled his new company, Pleasing, which he first conceptualized in a hotel room in Boston. Pleasing specializes in beauty products, with its first offering being nail polish.

“That was kind of the birth of what it was for,” said Styles, “It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish.”

Styles says the goal of his products, which will come in sustainable packaging, is to help consumers “feel beautiful” and create “little moments of joy” for them.

Makeup is a departure from music, but there’s an organic reason why Styles’ career branched out from being a member of a boy band.

“Life is about learning,” he explained, saying an early fear of failure set him off on his path. He was only 16 when One Direction became a global sensation and Styles said he once dreaded being told, “We don’t like your music any more, go away.”

The Grammy winner assures he’s no longer “working from a place of fear” because he’s figured out who he is.

“I’m working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things,” Styles explained, saying that realization led him to try acting and launch Pleasing.

So, what does he find the most challenging? He admits, “Movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone.”

