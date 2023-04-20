Harry Styles edges out Madonna, cracks the list of the Top 10 Tours of All Time

Courtesy Live Nation

There’s a new box office blockbuster in town — and his name is Harry Styles.

Billboard has released an updated list of the Top 10 Tours of All Time according to its Boxscore chart, and Harry is a new entry. The Grammy-winning star’s current trek, Love On Tour, which is still in progress, has earned him $418 million over 138 shows, with another leg of European stadiums left to go.

Love On Tour is now number 10 on the list, edging out the previous placeholder, Madonna‘s Sticky & Sweet tour, which took in $411 million between 2008 and 2009.

Number one on the list is Elton John‘s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which is also still in progress. It set a new record for the highest-grossing tour of all time in January and he’s only extended it since then: the trek, which started in 2018, has taken in $853 million.

That tour has also added to Elton’s overall career tour earnings: With just under $1.9 billion, he’s the highest-grossing solo artist of all time.

Elton’s pal Ed Sheeran is number two on the list with his Divide Tour, which took in $776 million from 2017 to 2019.

Here’s the rest of the list:

3. U2 – U2 360° Tour (2009-11): $736 million

4. Guns N’ Roses – Not in This Lifetime… Tour (2016-19): $584 million

5. The Rolling Stones – A Bigger Bang Tour (2005-07): $448 million

6. The Rolling Stones – No Filter Tour (2017-19, 2021): $547 million

7. Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams Tour (2016-17): $524 million

8. Roger Waters – The Wall Live (2010-13): $459 million

9. AC/DC – Black Ice World Tour (2008-10): $442 million

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.