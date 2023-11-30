Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Pink among Billboard’s Top 10 Tours of 2023

Live Nation

The details of Billboard‘s Top Tours of 2023, based on how much each act’s trek earned at the box office, have been revealed, and Taylor Swift is nowhere to be found.

That’s not because her Eras Tour wasn’t successful. Rather, as Billboard explains, figures for the Eras Tour have not yet been reported to Billboard, which disqualifies Taylor from appearing on the year-end chart. That leaves her pal Beyoncé to take the number-one spot, with her Renaissance tour grossing $570.5 million this year.

Coldplay is second on the list, with grosses of $342.5 million for their Music of the Spheres tour, followed by Harry Styles‘ Love On Tour in third place with just over $338 million. Ed Sheeran is #5 with just under $257 million, while Pink is #6 with just under $227 million. Elton John‘s Farewell Tour, which came to an end on July 8, is #7 with $210 million, and The Weeknd is #8 with $192.5 million.

Other artists who made the list of the Top 40 Tours of the Year include Shania Twain, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons, Michael Bublé, Lizzo, Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks and Sting.

