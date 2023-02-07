Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Michael Bublé songs selected for King Charles’ official coronation playlist

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images

While he’s technically been King Charles III since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year, Charles’ official coronation is taking place in May, and the British government has put together a helpful playlist of songs to help United Kingdom residents celebrate the big event.

The 27 songs, selected by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, are by British and Commonwealth artists, which means singers who are Welsh, Irish, Scottish, English, Canadian and Jamaican are all included. Among the tracks are Harry Styles‘ “Treat People with Kindness,” Ed Sheeran‘s “Celestial,” Coldplay‘s “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Starry Eyed” by Ellie Goulding and Michael Bublé‘s “Higher.”

Older pop hits on the list include Rod Stewart‘s cover of “People Get Ready,” featuring the late Jeff Beck on guitar; Kate Bush‘s “Running Up that Hill”; Spice Girls‘ “Say You’ll Be There”; and The Proclaimers‘ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

Also on the list: rock classics by legendary British artists like The Beatles, Queen, The Who, David Bowie, E.L.O. and The Kinks.

The coronation of King Charles and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, will take place over the weekend of May 6-8. On Sunday, May 7, a “coronation concert” will take place at Windsor Castle, but so far we don’t know who’ll be performing.

