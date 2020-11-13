Harry Styles dons lace Gucci gown as 'Vogue'’s first solo male cover star

Tyler Mitchell for Vogue

Harry Styles is making Vogue history.

The singer covers the December issue of the magazine, officially becoming its first solo male cover star.

No stranger to gender-bending fashion, Harry dons a ruffled lace Gucci gown with a black tuxedo jacket on the cover pic. He tells the mag he’s been playing dress-up since he was a kid.

“As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress,” he says. “I was really young, and I wore tights for [a school play]. I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”

Harry adds that now, as an adult, he believes “you can never be overdressed.”

“The people that I looked up to in music — Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John — they’re such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing,” he says. “Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it.”

Harry loves that the lines between women and men’s fashion are more blurred these days.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” Harry says. “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

“It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself,” he adds. “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

