Harry Styles donates Apple AirPods commercial proceeds to humanitarian aid

Jo Hale/Redferns

In order for Apple to use Harry Styles‘ music and likeness for their new AirPods commercial, they had to agree to one big condition.

Billboard reports the new commercial features Harry’s song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” The Grammy winner told the company that if they wanted to use the song, they would have to donate his artist fee to humanitarian relief efforts.

The funds were directed to the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid effort that works to help people survive crises, then rebuild their lives. IRC announced the donation in a tweet, writing, “From all of us at the IRC: Thank you to @Harry_Styles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC.”

The organization continued, “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!”

The new AirPods commercial is set to air on YouTube, as well as television, and premiered Thursday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.