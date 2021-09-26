Harry Styles Dishes Dating Advice

Mid concert he stopped to reply to a poster that said “should I text him?”

Though he joked he doesn’t truly know the man in question, Harry posited, “In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question.” And as expected, his answer was immediately met with thunderous applause from the audience.

“If we’re playing games,” he continued. “If you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him…Can’t text him too soon…And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business…’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”

