Harry Styles cruises around Italy, James Bond style, while shooting new video

Millions of people around the world may be in some form of lockdown right now, but Harry Styles isn’t one of them. He’s making like James Bond on Italy’s beautiful Amalfi Coast.

TMZ captured the singer driving a vintage Alfa Romeo convertible and cruising behind the wheel of a speedboat for a new video that TMZ says is for “Fine Line,” the title track of Harry’s latest album.

In a couple of the shots, he’s also wearing what looks like a purple-striped robe and matching purple ladies hat — not sure where they fit in with the glamorous Italian coastal vibe.

In other Harry Styles news, you can check out Kelly Clarkson covering his hit “Adore You” during the “Kelly-oke” segment of her talk show. She’s wearing an eye patch in the video, but she’s not trying out a new pirate look: Turns out her eye got infected on the set of The Voice.

By Andrea Dresdale

