Harry Styles covers One Direction with Lizzo at Coachella Weekend #2

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

When it came to surprise guests, Harry Styles didn’t disappoint during Coachella Weekend #2. After bringing out Shania Twain for a few duets on the festival’s first weekend, Harry welcomed another unexpected duet partner during his set this past weekend.

On Friday night, Harry was joined by his pal Lizzo — the two stars have covered each others’ songs and appeared together in concert before. She and Harry performed a version of Gloria Gaynor’s disco anthem “I Will Survive” and then drove the fans into a frenzy with an rendition of the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful.”

“Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram after the performance.

Lizzo’s new album Special is due out July 15, while Harry’s album’s Harry’s House is coming next month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.